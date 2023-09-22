I955 FM


VENEZUELA SENDS 11,000 TROOPS TO CONTROL GANG-RUN PRISON WITH POOL AND ZOO  

Posted on September 22, 2023 by admin

Venezuela says it has seized control of a prison from the hands of a powerful gang with an international reach in a major operation involving 11,000 members of its security forces.

According to an investigative journalist recently interviewed by the agency France-Presse News Agency the Tocoron Prison had served as the Tren De Aragua Gang’s Headquarters, where it had installed amenities such as a zoo, a pool and gambling rooms.

