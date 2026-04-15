GLASS CEILING SHATTERED AS WOMAN BECOMES FIRST, FEMALE COLONEL IN REGIMENT’S HISTORY…

A woman is colonel in regiment’s history.

In a historic breakthrough for the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment, Colonel Jozette Mclean has risen to the rank of colonel, becoming the first woman ever to achieve this distinction in the regiment’s decades-long history.

Her promotion marks the culmination of more than 29 years of service, a career shaped by discipline, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to national duty.

Col. Mclean’s journey through the ranks stands as a powerful testament, to perseverance within one of the country’s most traditional institutions.

The milestone carries significant weight, not only for the regiment but also for women across the Defence Force, as it signals a shift toward greater inclusivity and recognition of leadership based on merit and performance.

In a message shared by the regiment, officials praised Col. Mclean’s achievement as a defining moment.

They highlighted her tenure as commanding officer of the support and service battalion, noting that her leadership left a lasting impact on both officers and enlisted personnel.

The statement also underscored the pride felt across the organization, describing her promotion as an inspiration to the next generation of soldiers who now see new possibilities within their reach.

Colonel Mclean’s accomplishment adds a new chapter to the evolving legacy of the Trinidad and Tobago regiment—one that reflects progress, excellence, and the breaking of long-standing barriers within the military landscape.