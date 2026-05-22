DPP ORDERS ARREST WARRANT FOR KAIA SEALY…RELATIVES AND FRIENDS CALL S IT A WITCHHUNT.

KAIA SEALY IS TO BE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH THE KILLING OF HER COMMON LAW HUSBAND, JOSHUA SAMAROO.

In a twist yesterday the police service said, investigators acted on the advice of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions after a “comprehensive and thorough investigation” was conducted into the January 20TH 2026 incident in St. Augustine.

It was reported initially that the director of public prosecutions, ordered criminal charges be laid in the matter.

That instruction was confirmed by Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro, at a news conference yesterday morning.



He preferred to say no more on the dpp’s instructions.

Later the police service said, Ms. Sealy, of Bamboo Settlement No. 1, Valsayn, is wanted for three counts of shooting with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against police officers, contrary to Section 12 of the Offences Against the Person Act. The alleged offences relate to the incident at the corner of College Road and Bassie Street Extension, St Augustine, on January 20th.