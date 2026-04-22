THE POLICE SERVICE SAYS NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW – MUNICIPAL OFFICER TO BE CHARGED WITH MURDER AND FIREARMS OFFENCES…

A Municipal Police constable is charged with the brutal killing of acting corporal Anuska Eversley, a crime that unfolded inside the San Fernando Municipal Police Station, and exposed what investigators now describe as a massive internal security breach.

The 28-year-old officer, from Claxton Bay, was formally charged on Tuesday night, after consultations between homicide region III investigators and Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard.

He is also facing charges of robbery with violence, along with multiple firearms and ammunition offences tied to the same incident.

CPL Eversley, 36, was discovered dead shortly after 4:40 a.m.

On Sunday at the King’s Wharf, Lady Hailes Avenue Station.

Police says, officers returning to the charge room reportedly noticed blood leading from her living quarters.

A search led them to her body, lying motionless on a mattress.

While early reports suggested she had been shot, an autopsy has since revealed a far more violent killing.

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro confirmed that Eversley died from strangulation, compounded by blunt force and sharp force injuries.

The commissioner described the incident as deeply disturbing, noting the gravity of a killing carried out within the confines of a police station.