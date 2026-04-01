NURSES WARN OF HEIGHTENED ACTION IF THEIR ISSUES ARE NOT ADDRESSED…

Nurses across Trinidad and Tobago continue to threaten to withhold their services, if they are not paid their just dues.

Following reports of a shortage of nurses on the weekend, nurses staged another demonstration at the, Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex yesterday.

The nurses, led by their union the Trinidad and Tobago registered nurses association, have been protesting about salaries, understaffing and working conditions since March 6th.

Association president Idi Stuart pointed the finger at the NCRHA saying, it is not acting in good faith and the nurses took action.

Mr. Stuart said, this was done without informing the nurses or their representing association.

The nurses are expected to hold another demonstration on April 10th .