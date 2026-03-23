THE US GOVERNMENT TO INVEST 500MILLION US DOLLARS IN THE NEW STATE OF THE ART EMBASSY…

The United States Embassy Port-of-Spain says, the United States government will invest more than us$500 million to plan, design, and construct a new embassy complex in Port-of-Spain.

In a statement issued on Sunday, officials said, the major project is expected to generate significant employment opportunities while introducing advanced, environmentally sustainable infrastructure.

The embassy said, that the new facility would incorporate state-of-the-art features, along with eco-friendly building practices, reflecting modern standards in security, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.