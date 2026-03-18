A FEMALE CRICKETER IS FOUND DEAD AT HER HOME IN CEDROS…

A woman is found stabbed to death in Cedros.

She has been identified as Reshmi Deowajit.

She was 28-year-old.

Ms. Deowajit was a professional cricketer.

Reports say, the discovery was made at Boodram Trace, Granville, Cedros.

Newscentre five understands, relatives of the woman told police they heard several screams coming from the house and went to investigate.

They say, they were forced to climb through a window, where they discovered a horrifying scene inside her home.

Police were called to the scene.

Officers say, a man has been identified as person of interest after he was reportedly last seen with, Ms. Deowajit.