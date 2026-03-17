EUROPEAN UNION LEADERS REJECT US PRESIDENT HORMUZ DEMANDS…

EU leaders have almost universally rejected US president Donald Trump’s demand to send warships to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as the continent’s leaders strive to stay out of the war in the Middle East.

One French official going as far to say, that participating now would be buying a ticket to the titanic after it had begun sinking.

Throughout his two terms in office, US President Donald Trump has not been shy to criticize – even to attack – Washington’s NATO allies.

However his latest suggestion – that failing to secure the Strait of Hormuz would be “very bad for the future of NATO” – implies an understanding of the alliance’s purpose that has already raised eyebrows