A GOVERNMENT MINISTER CALLS FOR THE REMOVAL OF THE CHILDREN’S AUTHORITY BOARD….

The Children’s Authority Board is surprised, by the call from the line minister for its resignation.

Yesterday, minister of the People Social Development and Family Services, Vandana Mohit called on the board to go.

She said, 77 million dollars have been mismanaged at the authority

The board is appointed by, the President of the republic.

The minister told a news conference the authority owes millions of dollars, to various suppliers and agencies.

She claimed, the expenses are significant and children under the jurisdiction of the authority are at risks.

The minister said, an internal audit is being conducted, but at this time a police report has not been made.