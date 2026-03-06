THE ATTORNEY GENERAL TO MOVE A MOTION TO EXTEND THE SOE FOR THREE MONTHS…

Attorney General John Jeremie will move a motion in parliament today, for the extension of the state of emergency (SOE) for a further period of three months.

On the parliament’s order paper are two motions related to the SOE, which was declared by President Christine Kangaloo on the advice of, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The SOE took effect from March 3, 2026.

The first motion is in the name of the attorney general, where he will ask the house to take note of the statement by the president under section 9(1) of the constitution, sets out the specific grounds on which the decision to declare the existence of a state of public emergency was based.

The AG will move a second motion requesting that the proclamation made by the president on March 2, 2026, declaring that a state of public emergency exists in the republic of Trinidad and Tobago with effect from March 3, 2026, be extended for a further period of three months.

In a televised statement on Tuesday, Jeremie explained the trigger for the SOE, saying that police intelligence pointed to further imminent violent actions and planned reprisal killings by gang members, which left the government with no choice but to act immediately.