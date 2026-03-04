SWEEPING POWERS ATTACHED TO THE LAST STATE OF EMERGENCY…

Sweeping regulations attached to the latest state of emergency, have been published.

The emergency powers regulations grant additional and heavy power to the police, and could affect social media use, protests, police searches and detentions.

While there is no curfew at this time, the regulations contain broad language that can apply to online platforms.

During the emergency period, police officers have significantly broader authority, including stop and search powers.

Officers may stop and search individuals in public places if, they reasonably suspect possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, or prohibited prison items.

The officers may enter and search premises, vehicles, vessels, or individuals without a warrant, if they suspect evidence of certain offences.

A person may be held for up to 48 hours, and for up to seven days with the approval of a senior police officer or a magistrate.

Bail is restricted for detainees, and habeas corpus applications are suspended for persons denied bail under the regulations.

Police may also impose curfews on individuals.

They may restrict where a person may live, work, travel, or with whom they may associate.

Officers may require individuals to report their movements, order individuals to leave or stay away from specific areas.

Failure to comply with these directives constitutes an offence.