CHIEF SECRETARY SUPPORT THE PRIME MINSTER OJN HER STANCE WITH CARICOM…

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine says, he notes the utterances of Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar at the opening of the, CARICOM heads summit in St Kitts Nevis.

At a news conference over the weekend, Mr. Augustine stood by the prime minister’s comments.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar delivered scathing remarks at the event last Tuesday and called for reforms.

He believes the prime minister needed to say what was said.

The chief secretary also addressed the issue regarding the installation of the US military radar in, Crown Point last year.

He said, the prime minister didn’t share with him what she knew and that may have been a good thing.

According to Chief Secretary Augustine, the prime minister was being practical

Chief Secretary Augustine at a news conference yesterday in Tobago.