MISSING EVIDENCE FROM A POLICE STATION IN CENTRAL…

The Professional Standards Bureau is investigating the disappearance of evidence, at the Chaguanas police station.

The station is said to be on lockdown, after the suspected theft.

According to reports, two bricks of marijuana were among the drug seized during a police exercise in Couva.

Reports state, the narcotic was then stolen from the Chaguanas police station, and replaced with pieces of wood, prompting authorities to place the station on lockdown.

Reports say, the seizure was linked to an incident in which a Venezuelan man was shot dead by police, during operations in Couva on Tuesday.



The confiscated drug was lodged at the station for safekeeping.

Newscentre 5 understands, the marijuana was stolen on Wednesday night, and only yesterday it was deemed missing.

Investigators say, the exact circumstances of how the drugs were removed remain unclear.

The Professional Standards Bureau, has been called into investigate the incident.