PRIME MINISTER TALKS TOUGH TO REGIONAL LEADERS…

The 50th regular meeting of the conference of heads of government of CARICOM, has been officially opened.

At the opening ceremony last evening, Trinidad and Tobago’s prime minister talked tough.

There were no apologies in her tell it like it is address.

She committed this country to the regional grouping, but admitted to disappointments.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar doubled down on her controversial no zone of peace position, modifying the original statement a bit.

The prime minister slammed, what she sees as the silence of CARICOM, when this country and Guyana were under threat by Venezuela.

She thanked president Donald Trump for America’s support last year.

Referring to what she described as the elephant in the room, Mrs. Persad Bissessar said, every member state has to do what is in their interest.

The prime minister made no apologies for the corporation between her, country and the U.S.

She said, she would do it again.

On his way out as chairman, of CARICOM Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness have underscored the fact that despite being part of the 15-member regional integration grouping, CARICOM is not a political union”.

Mr. Holness insisted, differences of opinion should not be seen as problematic.

He then turned his attention to Cuba.

Jamaica’s position is clear.

Cuba is not a full member of CARICOM, but it maintains a very close relationship as a key partner and observer, frequently participating in summits and cooperating on trade and health initiatives.

The country while not in the 15-member bloc, signed a trade and economic cooperation agreement with CARICOM in 2000.