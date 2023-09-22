INMATE LYNDON WILLIAMS FOUND HANGING AT PORT OF SPAIN LOCK UP….

Acting Prisons Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar

Prison Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar confirms the hanging of murder accused Lyndon Williams.

Mr. Williams was found hanging in a cell at the Port of Spain prison.

Prison Commissioner Ramoutar says, it appears Mr. Williams was depressed.

The commissioner reiterated that help is available for prisoners who may be under stress.

News centre Five attempted to contact the prisoners officers association but was unsuccessful.