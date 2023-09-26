A LA BREA FAMILY IN MOURNING AFTER FIVE YEAR OLD DROWNS AT WATER PARK…

Tragedy at the fun splash water park in Debe

Five-year-old Damari Jeffrey has drowns.

The boy who was from La Brea apparently got into difficulty while in one of the pools last Sunday afternoon at around 4:20.

Efforts were made to resuscitate Damari, but their failed.

Damari was said, to be in the company of his mother, Anika George and other relatives.

They were attending a birthday party for one of the boy’s cousins.

Damari’s mother is reported to have found him motionless in the adult section of the pool.

The emergency heath services were called and technicians tried to save the boy.

They failed.

Damari was taken to the San Fernando general hospital where he was declared dead at around 6:16m.

The little boy earlier this month began attending the La Brea primary school.

His grandmother described him yesterday as a loving child who loved the water.

PC Rambarran is leading investigations into the incident.