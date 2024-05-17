FINANCE MINISTER SAYS 2025 BUDGET ON TRACK DESPITE AUDITOR GENERAL IMBROGLIO….

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

The finance minister assures the current impasse between his ministry and the office of the auditor general, will in no way affect the delivery of this year’s national budget.

Minister Colm Imbert gave this assurance, as he was questioned on the topic by reporters yesterday.

He explained, the duties of the auditor general are separate and apart from those of the finance ministry in relation to the budget process.

He said, he hopes the public will receive clarity on the functions of the two offices, with the delivery of the special report by the auditor general.

Minister Imbert reiterated the current debacle, does not in any way affect the budgeting process.

He was responding to reporters during yesterday’s post cabinet media briefing.

