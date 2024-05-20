THE PRIME MINISTER DESCRIBES THE INCIDENTS AT THE SSA AS TROUBLING AND UNEXPECTED.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley insists there are troubling situations taking place at the strategic services agency, hence the decision to axe director Roger Best

Yesterday prime minister dr. Rowley told reporters the country has been “blindsided” by the incidents at the SSA.

Dr. Rowley returned from Ghana and India over the weekend.

In March, the government said a perceived threat to national security was the rationale for its drastic intervention and removal of retired major best.

Major Best was replaced with ambassador brigadier Anthony Phillips-Spencer, who was recalled from Washington.

According to Dr. Rowley, that arrangement remains in place.

He also said, an intense probe continues into the SSA and government intends to get to the bottom of the matter.

Major Best is among just over a dozen people fired from the SSA, since the government announced that there was something amiss at the agency.

The self-proclaimed spy, pastor Ian brown among four men, including retired major best, to be detained by police last week.

Media reports said the police investigations centered on the illegal use and transfer of high-powered weapons.

The reports said that the authorities are also investigating several murders that may have been linked to the agency.