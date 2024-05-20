GROWING CONCERNS OVER THE CRIME SITUATION IN TOBAGO …

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

In Tobago the crime situation is of growing concern to the Chief Secretary and the prime minister.

Last Saturday, the island recorded its 10th murder so far this year.

The victim is 32 year old Samuel Maharaj alias shooter.

Mr. Maharaj, of whom was shot dead during a drive-by shooting in Mt. Grace.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says, despite an uptick in incidents of murder in Tobago, a meeting between himself and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is not on the agenda.

He says, a crime plan already exists and Tobago is included.

However, Prime Minister Rowley says, the rise in serious crimes in Tobago is disheartening.

He adds while authorities on the island may play a role in the crime fight, the responsibility rests with his cabinet.

Dr. Rowley even lends support to the idea of Tobago having its own police force, but in a particular format.

Prime Minister Rowley says, his government is willing to work with all agencies and individuals across the country to ensure a safer Trinidad and Tobago.