STILL NO LEADS IN THE KIDNAPPING OF BUSINESSWOMAN ANISHA HOSIEN.

Still no sign of the daughter of sauce doubles Anisha Hosein.

Last Saturday, she was kidnapped and up to yesterday searches in El Dorado and St. Joseph uncovered nothing.

Officers of the anti-kidnapping unit and the northern division, were involved in the search for Ms. Hosein.

Police are reportedly investigating a possible extortion link to the kidnapping.

Voice notes sent to the family, featured a man demanding six thousand dollars ($6,000.) are being examined.