THE OPPOSITION LEADER SAYS “I TOLD YOU SO” THE CONFLICT BETWEEN THE MINISTER OF FINANCE & THE AUDITOR GENERAL…..

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar is not surprised by what she sees as the finance’s change of position regarding the rift, with the auditor general.

Last week government agreed to table the auditor general’s report in the parliament and have Jaiwantie Ramdass prepare second one.

At a meeting in Penal last evening, Mrs. Persad Bissessar said, the government had to back down on its position regarding the report from Ms. Ramdass.

Ms. Persad Bissessar recalled, predicting the outcome when she addressed the issue in the house.

She came down hard on the attorney general.

Now she is wondering if there is a plan to remove the auditor general from her independent office.

After days of controversy in the public space, last Sunday the Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said, the matter was unnecessary.