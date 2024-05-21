DOES THE POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION NEED REVAMPING ?

There is a view that the police service commission needs revamping.

This is the position of former head of the PSC Ramesh Deosaran.

Mr. Deosaran, who is also a criminologist, was taking issue with the prime minister’s reason for extending the tenure of Erla Harewood Christopher as police commissioner.

On Sunday Dr. Keith Rowley said, the extension was the only reasonable option.

Also professor Deosaran is of the view that the PSC should have activated its mission when, Mrs. Harewood Christopher got her first extension.

He says, Prime Minister Rowley must now move to reform the PSC.

Professor Deosaran also believes the opposition United National Congress must come on board, and give its view on the matter.

Yesterday, professor pointed to the number of murders and other serious crimes, including the kidnapping of businesswoman Anisha Hosein, which occurred on the weekend.