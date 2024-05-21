THE POLICE TO PROBE AN ALLEGED SEXUAL OFFENCES AGAINST MINORS AT A HOME…

Media reports of alleged abuses by a minor against other children at a children’s home in central Trinidad, have not escaped the attention of The Children’s Authority of Trinidad And Tobago.
In a release the authority says, it is working closely with the Trinidad and Tobago police service, to determine all the facts.
The authority says, it has provided psychosocial support and medical care to the minor and this support and care will continue.
