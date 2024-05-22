$1.5M BAIL FOR FORMER SSA TRIO…

Half a million dollars bail for each of the three former workers of the strategic services agency, one of them is a pastor.

Ian Brown and two others have been charged with misbehaviour in public office.

Police say, Mr. Brown, who was said to be the pastor and personal adviser to the former head of the SSA, major roger best, went to court yesterday.

Retired major best was last week fired, as director of the Premier Security Agency.

It was only last weekend Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley acknowledged, that the country had been “blindsided” by the operations of SSA.

According to police, Pastor Brown, a former special reserve police officer, was charged with misbehavior in public office, with possession of prohibited weapons and misbehaviour in public office to wit, possession of ammunition.

The authorities say a police sergeant, Sherwin Waldron, has also been charged with misbehaviour in public officer, to wit, transferring of prohibited weapon and misbehaviour in public office to wit, transferring of ammunition.

He is also jointly charged with Susan Portell Griffith.

They have all been granted 500 thousand dollars bail, and must return to court on June 27th .

A statement says, on Monday this week the director of public prosecution, Roger Gaspard, SC, advised that charges be laid against the three.

In March, the government said, a perceived threat to national security was the rationale for its drastic intervention at the SSA

Dr. Rowley then confirmed the removal of major best as SSA director and replaced him with ambassador brigadier Anthony Phillips-Spencer, who was recalled from Washington where he served as the country’s ambassador to the United States.