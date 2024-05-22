Former Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial says, the political leader of the united national congress is trying to stall the inevitable.

Ms. Ramdial believes the days of Kamla Persad Bissessar as leader of the UNC are numbered.

According to Ms. Ramdial Mrs. Persad Bissessar knows this.

She says, this is why she would have released the date for the national executive polls, but not the leadership election.

Ms. Ramdial says, usually, both polls are held at the same time and she believes Mrs. Persad Bissessar and her team are afraid.

She says, the UNC under Mrs. Persad Bissessar has been losing elections since it came into office in 2010.

Ms. Ramdial says, the election committee has been appointed and some members are already having issues, including herself.

She plans to write the election committee with the hopes of free and fear polls.