INCREASING TEMPERATURES IN GRENADA…

Grenadian’s are being warned about the increasing temperatures now affecting the country.

According to national ozone officer in the ministry of the environment, Leslie Smith, is warning of serious implications with increased global atmospheric temperatures.

He says, April this year was the hottest April on record.

According to Mr. Smith, in addition to increased power generation human health, the environment and production in the workplace are also impacted.

He also reports, that people’s electricity use and bills are expected to be increased significantly.