BUSINESSWOMAN ANISHA HOSEIN SINGH IS FREED…

Anisha Hosein-Singh has been released.

This four days after she was abducted in El Dorado.

Reports say, she was found near the Caroni cremation site after 10 o’clock last night.

It is being reported that the release came after money was exchanged.

The family earlier this week denied that there was any ransom demand.

Reports are that a passer-by saw Mrs. Hosein-Singh and took her to the St. Joseph police station.

The 27-year-old spent four days in the hands of her kidnappers, after she was snatched last Saturday in El Dorado.

According to reports after she was found she was taken to the St. Joseph police station.

27 year old Ms. Hosein-Singh was grabbed by three armed men and forced into a silver Nissan b15, while setting up for work shortly before 6 am.

The getaway car was found abandoned several hours later in maracas, St. Joseph.

Deputy commissioner of police Suzette Martin, in charge of intelligence and investigations, supervised several special units including the anti-kidnapping unit, during the operation to find the woman.

Investigators are following certain leads to capture her abductors.

