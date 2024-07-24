POLICE OFFICER SHOT, MAN KILLED IN EAST PORT OF SPAIN…

The Police Commissioner is concerned about an incident, which led to the death of a civilian, and the wounding of police officer, Shakala Charles.

Up to last evening PC Charles was in a critical but stable condition after being shot, while at St.Paul Street in east Port of Spain on Monday night

The dead man is identified as, Jonathan Wharwood.

Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher says, those who feel emboldened, to commit acts of lawlessness will feel the full force of the police.

In a statement yesterday, the commissioner said, criminals will be dealt with according to law.

She said, as Police Commissioner, she is deeply concerned about the incident in which PC Charles, was shot and wounded while in the line of duty.

Police say, they found 47 spent five point five six spent shells at the scene.

Also discovered were 37 spent nine-millimeter shells.

PC Charles was wearing a bulletproof vest, during his investigation into the shooting.