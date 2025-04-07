A BID TO BRING SANDALS INTEREST BACK TO TOBAGO TODAY…

Attempts will be made by stakeholders in Tobago to again get interests from Sandals owners, to set up a Sandals Resort on the island.

There is a promise to the people of Tobago from Prime Minister Stuart Young, that he will do all in his power to ensure a return of the Sandals interest, which failed several years ago.

Today, Prime Minister Young, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and other stakeholders will meet with executive chairman of Sandals and beaches resorts, Adam Stewart.

Prime Minister Young made the announcement at Thursday’s post cabinet news conference.

It followed a call by, former Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, last month for the Chief Secretary and Tobago stakeholders, to seek to convince the Sandals executive chairman to return to Tobago.

Addressing a rally of the People’s National Movement, at the Signal Hill Secondary School on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Young promised the same level of delivery to Tobago as happened under his predecessor.

Noting that the new airport terminal is only part of the plan, he also promised jobs for Tobagonians once the deal with Sandals is successful.

The prime minister then asked supporters for permission to negotiate.

On the weekend Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, again sought to explain the reason for the Sandals failure.

Mr. Augustine was addressing a political meeting of his Tobago People’s Party.