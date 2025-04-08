KEY STAKEHOLDERS ENDORSE A SANDALS TOBAGO DEVELOPMENT…

A positive outcome of talks with Sandals Resorts International, the entity is considering returning to Tobago to set up operations.

Prime Minister Stuart young and several stakeholders including Chief Secretary Farley Augustine met with Adam Stewart of the Sandals brand yesterday.

Prime Minister Young said, all in attendance took a resolution.

The head of the cabinet said, he is pleased and intends to work for a positive outcome.

The prime minister told Tobagonians, if they grab the opportunity with both hands, central government would do everything to make it happen.