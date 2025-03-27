PRIME MINISTER STUART YOUNG TO SPEAK ON MEETING WITH US SECRETARY OF STATE LATER TODAY…

Prime Minister Stuart Young will later today, give details of his talks with us Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in Jamaica

On the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page yesterday, the talks with described as productive.

The statement did not give specifics, but said the talks focused on several issues of mutual interest, including national security, trade and energy.

Further it said the discussions were productive, with both nations pledging to deepen ties.

On the U.S. department of state’s website, the meeting between the Secretary of State and Prime Minister Young was noted.

The website said, the two discussed the Donald Trump administration’s decision to name, a dangerous Venezuelan gang as a foreign terrorist organization.

Secretary Rubio is said, to have encouraged Prime Miniser Young to join the U.S. and other Caribbean democracies in limiting malign influence in the region.

The department said, Secretary Rubio spoke with Prime Minister Young and two other Caricom leaders…Mia Mottley of Barbados and Jamaica’s Andrew Holness.