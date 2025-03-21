Three groups of election observers are invited by government, for the April 28th general elections.

Prime Minister Stuart Young made the announcement at his first post cabinet meeting yesterday.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar had issued a call for, international observers.

However, the prime minister recalled her difficulty with Caricom, sending anyone to participate.

The head of the cabinet noted, that he had received a letter from the United National Congress, his first since taking office.

However, he said work was underway on inviting observers even before, the correspondence arrived.

Mr. Young recalled what he described as the hard lessons of the past.