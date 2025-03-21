ARTHUR BARRINGTON NOW HEADS THE STRATEGIC SERVICES AGENCY…

A new director is set to take up the helm of the SSA.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Stuart Young declared that Arthur Barrington would now oversee the organization.

The prime minister made the announcement, while responding to questioning, on the where about of acting SSA director ambassador brig. Phillip spencer.

On July 3rd 2024, former Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley told the parliament that an audit into the SSA found disturbing practices of nepotism and opportunism.

Dr. Rowley said, several family members and associates of a particular church were found to have been surreptitiously employed in this agency.

He also revealed that such persons belonged to a cult which was arming itself while preaching a doctrine for trained military and paramilitary personnel with a religious calling, to replace the country’s political leadership.



In March 2024, twenty-eight employees of the SSA, including its director ret major roger best, were fired.

