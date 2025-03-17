TODAY WILL SEE THE SWEARING IN OF NEW PRIME MINISTER STUART YOUNG…

The country sees the swearing in of a new Prime Minister today.

Stuart Young will take the oath of office at ten o’clock this morning.

Dr. Keith Rowley has resigned, and has handed over the reigns of the country’s leadership to energy minister Stuart Young.

Fifty-year-old Mr. Young will take the oath of office from president of the Republic Christine Kangaloo at ten o’clock this morning.

The event will take place at the president’s house.

A general election is constitutionally due this year and there is speculation as to the date.



Last evening at the presentation of prospective candidates minister Young, promised visionary leadership and representation of all the people.

At Woodford Square in Port of Spain, the man to become Prime Minister today warned the people against the opposition United National Congress.

He said, that party must never see the corridors of power again.

The senior counsel recalled losing every brief he had for the state when the UNC took over.

Mr. Young assured that his fight for the people continues, as he assumes office.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar will not be attending the swearing in ceremony today.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar has been criticizing and challenging the process, being used to appoint a new prime minister.

She said, yesterday she would wait further information from President Christine Kangaloo, on the specific sub-clause of section 76 of the constitution used for the appointment of Mr. Young.

The United National Congress, has been threatening to take the matter to court.

This has been dismissed by the government, and the prime minister.