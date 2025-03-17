UK GOVERNMENT SLAMMED BY PRIME MINISTER DR KEITH ROWLEY OVER VISA RESTRICTIONS…

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley tears into the British government, after its decision to impose visa requirements for Trinidad and Tobago nationals.

Dr. Rowley describes the action as “unfair, unjust and disgraceful.

He said, yesterday the UK’s laws “invited” asylum seekers, which he said include someone who is involved in a matter the Trinidad and Tobago government had written about.

Dr. Rowley believes the development last week sends a clear message.

Dr. Rowley also said, now is the time for this country to complete its independence.

He was addressing the Peoples National Movement, 2025 general election campaign launch at Woodford Square yesterday.