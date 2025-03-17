I955 FM


  • LISTEN LIVE

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

UK GOVERNMENT SLAMMED BY PRIME MINISTER DR KEITH ROWLEY OVER VISA RESTRICTIONS…

Posted on March 17, 2025 by admin

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley tears into the British government, after its decision to impose visa requirements for Trinidad and Tobago nationals.

Dr. Rowley describes the action as “unfair, unjust and disgraceful.

He said, yesterday the UK’s laws “invited” asylum seekers, which he said include someone who is involved in a matter the Trinidad and Tobago government had written about.

Dr. Rowley believes the development last week sends a clear message.

Dr. Rowley also said, now is the time for this country to complete its independence.

He was addressing the Peoples National Movement, 2025 general election campaign launch at Woodford Square yesterday.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *