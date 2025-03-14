READY TO LEAVE OFFICE…

Three days before he leaves the Office of The Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley remains convinced his government has been doing its best, to help the police in the fight against crime.

During a pre-recorded interview, which aired last evening on television Dr. Rowley said, the crime situation is not about the performance of the national security minister.

He remains confident Fitzgerald Hinds has been trying.

Dr. Rowley also responded to critics who say, over 60 billion dollars have been spent on national security during his tenure, and there is nothing much to show for it.

He said most of that money was spent on wages.

The interview was titled from Mason Hall to Whitehall…the closing chapter.

The television journalists who conducted the interview were Seigonie Mohammed from TTT, Akash Samaroo from Cnc3 and Juhel Brown from Tv6.