A LOT DEPENDS ON THE SUCCESS OF THE DRAGON GAS DEAL AS RESERVES ARE LOW SAYS PRIME MINITER ROWLEY…

Prime Minister of T&T, Dr. Keith Rowley

The outgoing Prime Minister says, there is heavy dependence on the success of the dragon gas deal with neighbouring Venezuela.

Dr. Keith Rowley made the statement while addressing the official commemoration ceremony of the Port of Spain General Hospital Central, block yesterday.

Dr. Rowley gave a dose of the grim reality if the deal with, Venezuela is not successful.

He was critical of those who wish the deal, fails.

The Prime Minister said, there are alternatives to keeping the economy afloat…but they come with consequences.

He called on the people not to take the government’s work for granted

Dr. Keith Rowley is resigning from the position on March 16th .

His replacement is the country’s energy minister Stuart Young.