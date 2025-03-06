ACTING POLICE COMMISSIONER PLEASED WITH CARNIVAL CELABRATIONS…

The acting police commissioner is relatively pleased with the work of his officers during carnival celebrations

The festivities ended on Tuesday after what has been called a long season

Acting Commissioner Junior Benjamin said, yesterday the incidents were few.

However, he did note the two homicides recorded during the two days of revelry

The two are 18-year-old national boxer Prince Charles of Guaico Village in Sangre Grande.

He was stabbed during a confrontation with a 57-year-old man.

Sixty-eight year old Bibi Zamilla Swamber was killed at her home in Enterprise Chaguanas.

She was the owner of Swamber’s Inn.

She was found dead in the living room of her house, which was also ransacked.

Nevertheless the acting commissioner applauded the work of his officers in the days leading up to the two-day street parades.

Commissioner Benjamin also took another look at the murder statistics so far this year, when compared to last year this time.

The acting commissioner described the carnival generally safe.