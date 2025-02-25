LARRY LALLA SENIOR COUNSEL LEAVES THE OPPOSITION UNITED NATIONAL CONGRESS…

Long standing member of the United National Congress, Larry Lalla resigns from the party.

Mr. Lalla’s letter is dated February 24th, and addressed to the party’s chairman, Dave Tancoo.

Mr. Lalla explains, that he made this decision after careful consideration over the past few months.

In the letter, he says his decision follows unsuccessful attempts to advocate for change within the UNC, over the past nine years as a key reason for his departure.

Mr. Lalla outlines his efforts, saying he had pushed for change as part of the UNC loyalist’s team in 2015, part of the lotus team in 2020, and part of the united patriots team in 2024.

He says, after these repeated attempts, he concluded that he could afford no more time to his efforts in the party.

Mr. Lalla tells, newscentre five he is keeping his political options open.

He says, despite his in resignation, he is grateful for the relationships built and experiences gained during his time in the UNC.

Leader of the UNC Kamla Persad Bissessar is not too concerned, about the resignation.

She wished him well yesterday saying people are free to join or leave.