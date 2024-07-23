POLICE OFFICER SHOT IN EAST PORT-OF-SPAIN…

A police officer assigned to the Guard and Emergency Branch is shot in the chest, while on patrol in east Port of Spain.

It happened around 8.30 pm yesterday.

Reports say, PC Shakala Charles was with another officer in a marked police vehicle on, George Street when they responded to a shooting at St. Paul Street.

Gunmen opened fire on the police vehicle and PC Charles, who was in the front passenger seat, was hit.

Police said, the bullet penetrated his bulletproof vest on the side.

Another man, identified as Keron George, of East Dry River, was also wounded in the attack.

Both the officer and George were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Mr. Charles’s colleagues were said to be donating blood, for his emergency surgery.

Police found the vehicle used in the shooting, a seven-seater, abandoned a short distance away.

There were multiple spent shells in the vehicle and an extended 9mm magazine.

Commenting on the incident, DCP Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin said, police officers were going out every day and putting their lives on the line.