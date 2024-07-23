I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

ILLEGAL ITEMS FOUND IN NATION’S PRISONS…

Posted on July 23, 2024 by admin

Lawmen find cellphones, narcotics and weapons during several searches at the nation’s prisons.

During a media briefing yesterday, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, revealed what items were discovered.

Minister Hinds noted that contraband in the prisons is directly linked to crime outside, due to communication devices.

Further, he assured that his ministry is closing in on the criminals from all sides. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, Junior Benjamin also spoke at the briefing.    

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *