ILLEGAL ITEMS FOUND IN NATION’S PRISONS…

Lawmen find cellphones, narcotics and weapons during several searches at the nation’s prisons.

During a media briefing yesterday, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, revealed what items were discovered.

Minister Hinds noted that contraband in the prisons is directly linked to crime outside, due to communication devices.

Further, he assured that his ministry is closing in on the criminals from all sides.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, Junior Benjamin also spoke at the briefing.