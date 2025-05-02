FOR A SECOND TIME KAMLA PERSAD-BISSESSAR IS PRIME MINISTER OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO…

For the second time in her political career Kamla Persad-Bissessar has been named prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

After taking the oath of office at the president’s house yesterday scores of supporters lined the roadway, cheering her on

On Monday, the Kamla Persad-Bissessar led United National Congress scored an overwhelming victory, in the general election with 26 of the 41 seats.

The People’s National Movement acquired 13 constituencies, while the Tobago people’s party secured two.

In her address as Prime Minister Mrs. Persad vowed, to turn the tides of the country around in six months time.

She said, the rest of her government would be unveiled tomorrow.

The Prime Minister warned her incoming cabinet that she expects them to deliver to the people.

She said the people would benefit from her leadership.