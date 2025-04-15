ANOTHER POLITICAL MIGRATION…

Former two-term Attorney General John Jeremie tells, the people of this country to vote for the United National Congress.

In a surprise more last evening, Mr. Jeremie endorsed the UNC and its political leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar

At a meeting of the UNC in penal, Mr. Jeremie said his move might have consequence.

Mr. Jeremie feels the country is in crisis.

He had two questions for the audience.

Mr. Jeremie then gave his endorsement.

John Jeremie served, two terms as Attorney General under two administrations of the Peoples National Movement.