I955 FM


  • LISTEN LIVE

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

ANOTHER POLITICAL MIGRATION…

Posted on April 15, 2025 by admin

Former two-term Attorney General John Jeremie tells, the people of this country to vote for the United National Congress.

In a surprise more last evening, Mr. Jeremie endorsed the UNC and its political leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar

At a meeting of the UNC in penal, Mr. Jeremie said his move might have consequence.

Mr. Jeremie feels the country is in crisis.

He had two questions for the audience.

Mr. Jeremie then gave his endorsement.

John Jeremie served, two terms as Attorney General under two administrations of the Peoples National Movement.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *