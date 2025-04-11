AMERIJET WAREHOUSE FIRE IN PIARCO UNDER CONTROL SAYS AIRPORTS AUTHORITY…

Flight operations at the Piarco International Airport, as fire engulfs a warehouse.

The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago confirms, that a fire occurred at the Amerijet warehouse facility, at the south terminal early this morning.

It says, in accordance with airport emergency response protocols, the Piarco Fire Station responded immediately and was supported by, units from the Arima Fire Station.

The authority says, the fire is now under control.

It says, flight operations will resume as soon as there is clearance from the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service and the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority.

Passengers should liaise with their airlines, since flights may be delayed as a result of the runway closure.

Subsequent releases will be issued to give updates.

The authority says, it will work with stakeholders to ensure the safe and secure resumption of flight operations at, the Piarco International Airport.

