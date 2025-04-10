THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS WRITE SEA EXAM…

Secondary Entrance Assessment begins at schools across the country.

It is estimated that about 18 thousand standard five students are writing the examination this morning.

A number of security measures have been put in place by the authorities to ensure a smooth exam process.

All primary schools and some select secondary schools were closed yesterday for security checks.

Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly has extended her best wishes via facebook.

Both the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission and the Water and Sewerage Authority, have set up hotlines to treat with any utility emergencies that can affect the process.

In extending the best to the young boys and girls Chairman of the National Council of Parent Teachers Association Walter Stewart recalled that this group would have had online schooling due to the pandemic.

He thanked the teachers for the roles they played.

Mr. Stewart encouraged the students and noted that the parents are also to be commended.

Meanwhile a total of 1,006 students—551 boys and 455 girls—have been registered to sit the exam in Tobago, including 34 private candidates.

These students will write the examination across 40 designated centers on the island.