CONFLICTING REPORTS ON THE STATE OF WHITEHALL…THE FORMER ADMINISTRATION SAYS THE BUILDING IS FINE…

Government’s claims that Whitehall is unfit for use, is being said to be rubbish, by former Minister of Public Administration, Allyson West.

On Monday Minister of public Utilities Barry Padarath announced that Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar would be working from home as the official office is unfit for occupation.

Quizzed yesterday on whether Whitehall staff will also be removed due to the state of the building.

Mr. Padarath told news center five a full complement of staff has not been in the building for sometime now.

However, in a detailed release Allyson West says, this is not true.

Mrs. West says, Whitehall, one of the iconic magnificent seven buildings, was carefully restored between 2016 and 2019 and has since functioned as the official office of the Prime Minister, used by both Prime Ministers Dr. Keith Rowley and Stuart Young SC.

According to former minister west, Whitehall served as the location for weekly cabinet meetings and meetings of cabinet sub-committees.

She says, the building remains structurally sound, safe, and fully operational, except for sections of the basement level occupied by the cabinet secretariat.