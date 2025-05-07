NEW OPPOSITION LEADER PROMISES TO EXPRESS THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE…

Arima Member of Parliament Penelope Beckles Robinson, is the country’s new leader of the opposition.

Speaking with reporters after receiving her instrument of appointment, Mrs. Beckles said, members of the public can expect a different style from the opposition she leads.

She said her new approach is driven by the will of the people.

Mrs. Beckles Robinson said, while she holds the position of leader of the opposition, there are other voices on her side, which will help in keeping the government accountable.

She is one of 13 Peoples National Movement candidates, who won their seats in the April 28th general election.