TALKS OF REMOVAL OF HEAD OF SPECIAL TRIBUNAL…

There are growing calls for Lawrence Achong to be removed as, head of the special tribunal.

Adding its voice to such calls is the Joint Trade Union Movement.

It was first made, by the Estate Police Association President Deryck Richardson, on the weekend as he cited issues with the rulings of the court under Mr. Achong.

On Monday, JTUM gathered in the Queens Park Savannah opposite president’s house calling for Mr. Achong’s removal.

President Ancel Roget said, workers have had enough.

Mr. Roget said, the days of anti worker rulings are gone.

Mr. Roget said, Mr. Achong has made many rulings that were overturned by the Privy Council.