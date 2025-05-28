FAILED ASSASINATION…

Yet another attack on a business family in south, Trinidad.

An employee of the Maharaj was fatally shot in what police believe was a botched attempt on the life of Shane Maharaj, Saleem Abdool’s boss.

The incident occurred at midday yesterday.

It is said to be the latest attack on the Maharaj family, which owns R&J Cell Tech and other electronics stores at Gulf City Mall in La Romain.

Mr. Abdool was 21-years-old.

He was driving a Toyota Hilux, when gunmen aimed at the driver’s-side window and opened fire.

Mr. Abdool was hit and lost control of the vehicle, which rammed into the back of a Mercedes-Benzes driven by his employer, Shane Maharaj.

Gunmen struck while both vehicles were travelling in close proximity, along connector road.

The gunmen fled the scene after they shot Mr. Abdool who was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

Earlier this month Shane Maharaj’s sister Lisa Maharaj was ambushed while driving near the same area.

Her car was rammed from behind and there were shots fired hitting the vehicle.

Ms. Maharaj was not wounded.