CLAIM OF TERRORISTS ENTERING VENEZUELA VIA TRINIDAD & TOBAGO WATERS TO BE INVESTIGATED…

Posted on June 5, 2025 by admin

This country’s Ministry of Defence says, so far there is no evidence that armed men carrying weapons of war tried to enter Venezuela via local waters.

Venezuela’s president Nicholas Maduro made the claim, yesterday.

Prensa Latina, the official news agency of the Cuban state, published the allegations in an article.

Newscenter five reporter, Kevin Garcia interprets Mr. Maduro’s statement.

According to President Maduro war-grade weapons were seized during the operation.

The Ministry of Defence yesterday stated, it was aware of recent reports and an investigation was launched in response.

